New date set for Ray’s car wash fundraiser

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

William H. Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., will host a car wash on July 21 to raise funds for the eighth grade’s first class trip to Washington, D.C., and invites the Hyde Park – Kenwood community to stop by.

The fundraiser was originally scheduled to take place on July 14 but was cancelled due to a forecast of rain.

Ray parent Jennifer Williams, who is helping organize the event, said this will be the first class to go on an out-of-state trip “and our plan is to make this a regular event for future years.”

The car wash will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind Ray. The entrance to the parking lot is on 56th Street. The cost is $10 per car (cash only), and all proceeds raised during the event will go towards the eighth grade’s travel fund.

Those who do not want their cars washed but still want to contribute can email Williams at jenniferwilliams5050@gmail.com to make a donation. Donations may include buckets, sponges, drying towels, glass cleaners, paper towels, water and snacks for volunteers.

Additionally, Ray is seeking as many volunteers as possible to help the students wash cars.

To sign up for volunteer opportunities, visit www.goo.gL/mBngaj.

