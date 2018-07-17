MCA fellow to give talk at Smart Museum

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Chanon Kenji Praepipatmonkol, an art historian and the 2018–19 Marjorie Susman Curatorial Fellow at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago in Streeterville, will give a talk Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., about the artist Tang Chang, who is the subject of an ongoing retrospective exhibit at the museum, and the social history of the 1960s in his native Thailand.

Praepipatmonkol, a PhD student in art history at the University of Michigan, is focusing his dissertation on “a new model of the avant-garde in Southeast Asia.” Chang was a Buddhist, a poet and of Chinese heritage; Praepipatmongkol will discuss Chang’s engagement with religious reform, his work fomenting translingual public culture and the intersection between his painting and poetry.

The Smart exhibit, “The Painting that is Painted with Poetry is Profoundly Beautiful,” runs through Aug.5.

