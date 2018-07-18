CDOT to begin Darrow Bridge renovation next year

By AARON GETTINGER

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) renovation of Clarence Darrow Memorial Bridge over the Jackson Park Lagoon near the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr., will begin next year, with $6 million in allocated funds.

The project, which will reopen the bridge to pedestrians, is expected to be completed in 2020. Non-emergency motor vehicles will still be banned from it, however, as has been the case since 2009.

The bridge was built in the 1880s before the World Columbian Exhibition widened in 1895 and previously renovated in 1942 and 1961. It closed in 2015.

A spokesman for CDOT said the project is still in the design phase.

