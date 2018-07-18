Families Together-South Side to discuss immigration detention and family separation this Thursday

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

Families Together-South Side will host a talk with Melanie Schikore, executive director of Interfaith Community of Detained Immigrants (ICDI), to discuss immigration, separation and the detention crisis at B’Gabs Goodies, 1450 E. 57th St., Thursday, July 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Families Together-South Side, which formed last month, is “dedicated to standing up for and, when possible, protecting families from all sorts of unjust governmental and other institutional separations.”

The group, formed by former Hyde Park Herald Editor Gabriel Piemonte, was created response to an online discussion about what could be done locally to help immigrants affected by the family separation policy.

Schikore has worked with immigrant populations in the U.S. and abroad for over 20 years. She conducted doctoral research with Mexican migrant workers and supported efforts to improve working conditions. She is currently conducting research on the intersection of faith, immigration and justice at the Steans Center at DePaul University.

Schikore is a lay minister at Countryside Church Unitarian Universalist, a non-profit, faith-based organization in Palatine, Ill.

To register for the free event on Thursday, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/families-apart-a-talk-with-melanie-schikore-about-our-immigration-crisis-tickets-48046976801.

For more information about ICDI, visit: www.icdichicago.org/.

To join Families Together – South Side, email: gabrielpiemonte@gmail.com.

hpherald@hpherald.com