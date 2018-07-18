New Arts Incubator exhibition opens Friday

By AARON GETTINGER

A 10-month Arts Incubator residency is concluding with an exhibition of three Chicago artists’ work that “[reflects] on identity, memory, and place through painting, collage, dance and video.” An opening reception is planned for 6 p.m. at the University of Chicago’s Arts Block development in Washington Park, 301 E. Garfield Blvd.

Pilsen native Victoria Martinez has a background in fiber art. Her work has previously been exhibited at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave. Oklahoma native Arif Smith makes performance-based and video art grounded in the African diaspora. Brittney Leeanne Williams, a concept artist and set designer originally from Los Angeles, is an alumna of the Chicago Artist Coalition’s HATCH residency.

The exhibition, “Carrying A Place Called Home,” runs through Aug. 31.

