July 18, 2018 Week In Photos Members of Najwa Dance perform dances from the West African nation of Senegal, last Saturday afternoon, during the Annual Art Fair at DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Place. – Owen M. Lawson III Art student Sherry Shanahan (left) and her teacher Laura Mueller (right) discuss Shanahan’s painting of Promontory Point last Sunday at Promontory Point, 5500 S. lake Shore Drive. – Owen M. Lawson III Tara Morrow (left) purchases food from Selena Potter (right) during last Saturday’s annual Taste of Kenwood sponsored by Kenwood United Church of Christ, 4600 S. Greenwood Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III Students of Columbia College instructor Fernando Jones (left to right) University of Chicago Blues Camp for Teens by Owen M. Lawson, Jamal Cole, Ju’juan Lewis Willie Duckworth, Jibril Lee and Sam Jones (upper right) perform Jazz standards last Wednesday afternoon at University of Chicago Blues Camp at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. – Owen M. Lawson III