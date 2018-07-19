Residents discuss string of armed robberies at CAPS meeting

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Residents expressed concerns about the recent string of muggings in the community at the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting on July 18 at Treasure Island Foods, 1526 E. 55th St.

Five police officers from the three beats in Hyde Park attended the meeting. Most of the discussion was about the two armed robberies on July 6.

An individual walking on the sidewalk at 5400 S. Ridgewood Court at 9:35 p.m., “was approached by two unknown suspects, one armed with a handgun. The suspects took the victim’s book bag before fleeing to a waiting gray, four-door sedan,” according to the police bulletin. The victim reported no physical injury.

An hour later at 10:36 p.m., on that same night, an individual walking on the sidewalk at 5346 S. Cornell Ave. “was approached by two unknown suspects, one armed with a handgun. The suspects took the victim’s handbag before fleeing eastbound on foot.” The victim also reported no physical injuries.

One meeting attendee said she heard screaming on Cornell Avenue the night of the muggings, but felt frozen.

“I didn’t know if I should call [the police] or not because all I could say was I heard a scream,” said the attendee. “I couldn’t place it. I was standing outside my balcony looking for something, but couldn’t see anything.”

CAPS facilitator Howard Niden, a civilian who led the discussion with police officer Marcus Moore, urged attendees to call the police when they feel they have heard or seen something suspicious.

“If you hear someone screaming, you need to call the police even if you can’t figure out where it’s coming from, Niden said. “If enough people call, they can figure out where the incident is.”

Niden said, “The CPD is very data driven, so when they get calls they know there is an issue and if they don’t get calls, the police get redeployed to where there are issues.”

Another attendee expressed gratitude that the CAPS meetings help to humanize “both sides of the table.”

“This feels like a community,” she said.

Niden echoed her sentiment.

“It’s important that we get to know our officers and wave to them when we see them,” he said.

The last CAPS meeting, held at Cornell Park, 5373 S. Cornell Ave. on June 20, drew a large crowd because of the shooting on 53rd Street and Cornell Avenue. The June 15 shooting, which left one man dead and three injured, although an isolated incident, worried many neighbors.

Niden hopes more Hyde Park residents will attend the CAPS meetings regularly and remain “active and concerned citizens.”

The next meeting will be Wednesday Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the basement community room of Treasure Island.

