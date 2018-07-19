Showtime’s ‘The Chi’ filming in Hyde Park

By AARON GETTINGER

“The Chi,” a television drama about life on the South Side that airs on the Showtime network, filmed in front of The Promontory restaurant and performance venue, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave W., this morning before production moved to South Shore.

Promontory manager Jake Austen said the show’s main character, played by Jason Mitchell, was applying trying to get a job at the restaurant in the scene. He did not know if The Chi would film more outside of the business.

“My assumption is that he won’t get the job here, but I hope he does,” he said.

The production company, TVM Productions, Inc., 2558 W. 18th St., had earlier posted flyers about street closures in Downtown Hyde Park from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon.

