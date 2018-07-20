Hairston addresses South Shore unrest

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) stressed her support for police body cameras in comments following the Chicago Police shooting of Harith Augustus, a barber, on Saturday, July 14 on the 2000 East block of 71st Street and subsequent unrest between police and protesters in South Shore.

“The things that have occurred in the Chicago Police Department for decades are reprehensible,” she said. She defended the protest activity and said she supported it.

Hairston reiterated her previous work between her constituents and the Chicago Police through programs like the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy, or CAPS, meetings between district Chicago Police officers and civilians. She said the commander of the Third District, which does not include Hyde Park–Kenwood, and beat officers are trying to reach out and connect with South Shore locals.

“It takes a long time to rebuild the trust between the police and the community,” she added. “The police have a long way to go, there’s no question about that.”

The alderman also brought up her steadfast support for police body cameras and her failed 2016 ordinance to establish a panel called Independent Citizen Police Monitor in the wake of the police shooting of Laquan McDonald. She said her ordinance would have provided for comprehensive inclusion of video evidence into Chicago law enforcement, including body cameras.

The City Council voted to established the Chicago Office of Police Accountability instead, replacing the Independent Police Review Authority. The Chicago Police instituted body cameras department-wide last year, after Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill setting statewide standards for their use in 2015.

Hairston called her first statement about the shooting and unrest, issued Sunday on Facebook, “the appropriate act at the time.”

It read: “I take any acts of violence or police brutality in my community very seriously. That is why I called for the immediate release of the body camera footage and support its impending release so that we can move forward based on facts and not speculations. I pray that my community remains united as we work towards justice in the coming days and weeks.”

