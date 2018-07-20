King’s move to rename Congress Pkwy. for Ida B. Wells advances

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago City Council Transportation Committee unanimously advanced a proposal by Ald. Sophia King (4th) to rename Congress Parkway in honor of journalist, suffragette and anti-lynching activist Ida B. Wells. If passed by the whole Council, the downtown stretch of the Parkway will be renamed “Ida B. Wells Drive.”

“It’s appropriate that the first street named after a woman and/or person of color [in] downtown Chicago is Ida B. Wells,” said King in a statement posted to Facebook. “We all stand on her shoulders!”

Born into slavery in Mississippi, Wells became an orphan as a teenager and moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she worked as a teacher. After acquiring a newspaper, she began to report on lynching as a means of cementing white supremacy over black people.

Amidst continuing threats and the destruction of her printing presses, Wells moved to Chicago in the 1890s, where she continued her publishing career and campaigned for women’s suffrage and the city’s burgeoning black population. She died in 1931.

Congress Parkway runs downtown from Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park through the Old Chicago Main Post Office to the Jane Byrne, or Circle, Interchange. The thoroughfare, a key component of the 1909 Burnham Plan, is considered to be an early masterwork of urban planning.

Attempts to rename Balbo Drive for Wells have long failed in the face of organized opposition by Italian-American groups. Formerly 7th Street, it was renamed for the Italian fascist Italo Balbo during the 1933 Century of Progress world’s fair.

