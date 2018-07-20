Museum of Science and Industry extending hours tomorrow

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, will observe “Super-Size Day” tomorrow, staying open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. tomorrow, rather than closing at 5:30 p.m. as usual.

MSI’s current temporary exhibition is “The Science Behind Pixar.” Its current show at the Giant Dome Theater is “Tornado Alley,” and tickets are available for “Immerse Yourself,” a special two-hour private group tour of the U-505 World War II submarine.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com