OPC Section 106 meeting no longer scheduled for July

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago Department of Planning and Development’s webpage on the historical and environmental reviews related to the planned improvements of Jackson Park, including the construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC), was updated on July 16 and no longer states the third Section 106 review consulting parties’ meeting will occur this month.

An Obama Foundation spokesman said the group did not request a delay. The Department of Planning and Development did not return a request for an explanation.

The third meeting is now scheduled for “late summer 2018,” as is the beginning of the public process regarding recreational use of the Midway Plaisance because of its Urban Parks Recreation and Recovery Act (UPARR) designation and the release of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) purpose and need for action and preferred alternative as well as its related initial public meeting.

The final Historic Properties Inventory and archaeology reports are still scheduled to be released this month.

The fourth consulting parties meeting is scheduled for the fall, as is the finalization of the Section 106 memorandum of agreement. The NEPA public meeting to review the draft environmental assessment is scheduled for “winter 2018,” and the federal decision on the final NEPA environmental assessment is scheduled to occur in “early 2019.”

Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act mandates that federal agencies take into account their projects’ effects on historic properties and provide reasonable opportunity for public comment. “Consulting parties” are designated local government representatives, such as the State Historic Preservation Officer, and other invited parties or groups that request consulting party status.

UPARR established a now-ended government program that administered funds to urban parks for recreational purposes. Because Jackson Park received such funds, it is compelled to maintain the same area of recreational space post-OPC construction as it had before. The controversies over including public green space atop the OPC campus or counting the land currently occupied by a stretch of to-be-destroyed Cornell Drive relate to UPARR.

NEPA requires federal agencies to draft environmental assessments and impact statements about the potential environmental effects of their actions.

The second consulting parties’ meeting occurred in March. Should the federal historical and environmental reviews conclude in the OPC’s favor and the lawsuit filed against the City of Chicago and the Chicago Parks District by Protect Our Parks to block its construction not succeed, construction on the OPC may begin.

