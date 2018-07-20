Owners of Fabiana’s Bakery open bar and restaurant nearby

By PRIYANKA SHRIJAY

Herald intern

Fabiana and Michael Scott Carter, co-owners of Fabiana’s Bakery, 1658 E. 53rd St., are opening a bar and restaurant about a block west from their bakery called The Bibliophile in early or mid August.

The name Bibliophile was chosen due to the integration of books in the bar.

“Books will be on sale and for sale, it’s called bibliophile — lover of books.” Michael Scott Carter said. “The idea is that it’s what a library isn’t. You can sit, eat, drink.”

The inspiration behind the Bibliophile is that it will provide Hyde Park with a good, casual neighborhood bar.

“The idea was to bring a place to Hyde Park where you could drink, read, have alcohol infused desserts, craft cocktails [and] great beer,” said Michael Scott Carter.

He also said that the Bibliophile will serve teas, coffees and a full food menu.

Much of American food is rife with preservatives, which adds to unhealthiness, according to Michael Scott Carter. He said the plan for the Bibliophile’s food, just as is the case with the food at Fabiana’s Bakery, is not to use preservatives and “to bring healthy food back.”

Michael Scott Carter said, “What’s bad for you is the stuff made to sit on a shelf for over four days. What we’re doing is reliving the golden age of food — not just American, but we’re pulling dishes from all over the world.”

All desserts will also come from the bakery.

Michael Scott Carter said their goal is to make food that is “light enough that it gets you to dessert but you walk away feeling like you’ve had a great 1950s meal.”

