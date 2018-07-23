‘The Wiz’ showing tonight at Harold Washington Park

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago Park District’s Movies in the Park program is showing “The Wiz,” the 1978 musical adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, at 8:15 p.m. in Harold Washington Park, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd.

No rain is expected and temperatures are forecasted to be in the lower-70s.

The screening of “The Wiz,” which is rated G and runs 133 minutes, is part of the City of Chicago’s Night out in the Parks program.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com