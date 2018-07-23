U. of C. Medicine gets new helicopter

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago Aeromedical Network (UCAN), which provides inter-hospital transfer or emergency transit for the University of Chicago Medicine, began flying a new helicopter earlier this month, the Airbus EC145, replacing the Dauphin N model in use since 1990.

The new helicopter can fit up to four physicians and nurses, more than the previous model, and contains a custom medical interior with room for more equipment, numerous safety features and advanced cockpit aviation electronics. Nurses no longer need to unbuckle their safety belts to provide care on the EC145, as they sometimes had to do in the Dauphin N. It loads like an ambulance.

“This aircraft makes better use of the internal space,” said professor Dr. Ira Blumen, UCAN’s medical director, in a statement. “It has a slightly shorter airframe than our previous helicopter, but it loads like an ambulance, from the rear instead of from the side. The wide clamshell rear doors and collapsible, ambulance-style lifter make getting a patient in and out of the helicopter quicker and easier.”

Nationwide, EC145s transport over 100,000 patients annually. They are 43 feet long, over 11 feet high and weigh 2.5 tons.

The old Dauphin N helicopter, UCAN’s fourth, transported over 13,000 patients and appeared in several television series over the years. The EC145 is slightly slower than the Dauphin N — 153 mph compared to 160 to 170 mph — though Blumen said a minute’s difference or so on a typical 50-mile point-to-point trip will not make much difference.

“We get that time back when we move the patient in or out of the helicopter,” he said.

According to its website, UCAN was founded as Chicago’s first medical air transport program in 1983 and is on-call 24 hours a day with a dedicated team of medical specialists and pilots. It can be reached by calling 911 in appropriate circumstances and by medical professionals through a dedicated hotline. It serves areas within a 200-mile radius of the city, reaching community hospitals, specialized tertiary care facilities and non-medical facilities like highways, parks and sports fields in minutes, and serves over 750 patients a year.

The EC145 is owned and operated by Air Methods, a company based in suburban Denver.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com