July 25, 2018 Students of the Hyde Park School of Dance perform “You Can Say Anything to Me,” choreographed by Hyde Parker Jane Sawyer, in Kenwood Community Park, 1330 E. 50th St., as part of the Chicago Park District’s Dance in the Park series, Wednesday, July 11. – Marc Monaghan Little Black Pearl President and Founder Monica Haslip (far right) welcomed and gave a guided tour of Little Black Pearl, 4700 S. Kenwood Ave., to guests participating in a tour of local art galleries last Sunday afternoon. (Left to right) Verlilliam Vickes, Lavienia Bell and John Toney. – Owen M. Lawson III The Hyde Park Community Players perform “As You Like It” by William Shakespeare last Saturday evening in Nichols Park, 5300 S. Kenwood Ave. (Left to right) Silvis (Henrik Nielsen), Cela (Olivia Reves) and Rosalin (Kate Southern). – Owen M. Lawson III As a Bigmouth Buffalo slowly swims by, Dashon Jackson and Kyran Shelley, who attend the Accountax School of Business summer camp at Bret Harte Elementary School, look at it and other fish native to the Great Lakes area of Illinois in the Shedd Chicago Travelling Aquarium during the aquarium’s visit to the Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., Tuesday, July 17. –Marc Monaghan Members of “Dolce Strings” classical trio (left to right) Violet Kois, Katie Voss and Lilianna Zofia Wosko perform a variety of classical selections at Promontory Point, 5491 S. Shore Dr., last Sunday afternoon. – Owen M. Lawson III