CHA plans to update 106 units of local affordable housing

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Preservation of Affordable Housing, Inc. (POAH) will invest more than $9.9 million to preserve and improve 106 units of affordable housing at the Butler Lindon Apartments, 6146 S. Kenwood Ave., and Eddie Mae and Alex Johnson Apartments, 6230 S. Dorchester Ave.

This is part of the Chicago Housing Authority’s (CHA) plan to update 389 units of affordable rental housing for veterans, women experiencing homelessness and families across the city.

The units at the two apartment complexes will be improved using low income tax credits (LIHTC), energy grants and other resources, according to CHA spokesperson, Matthew Aguilar.

Project Based Vouchers (PBV) will assist 52 of the 106 units between the two developments (29 units at Eddie Mae and Alex Johnson Apartments and 23 units at Butler Lindon Apartments).

The CHA will administer PBV Rental Assistance Demonstration vouchers for the 52 units. The Rental Assistance Demonstration program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and works to address the unmet economic needs of federally assisted rental housing properties.

“The CHA’s investment of vouchers will provide financial stability for families, as well as financial stability for the long-term future of the buildings,” said a statement released by the organization.

According to Aguilar, as renovations commence at the two apartment complexes, the property owner, POAH, will coordinate with current residents and create a “location-specific plan that will be developed upon creation of construction schedules.”

“In most cases, existing residents will be relocated to other units on site, or to other properties owned by the owner during construction,” said Aguilar.

The target population for these units “will continue to come from the City’s coordinated entry system to assist homeless households and will be cross-referenced with CHA’s wait list,” said Aguilar.

Thus, CHA wait list residents that are on the City’s coordinated entry list will have the first chance to rent vacancies. After that, current and new applicants on the CHA wait list can apply for housing.

