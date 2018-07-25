Cookout featuring spoken word performance tomorrow at Smart Museum

By AARON GETTINGER

The Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., will host a summer cookout featuring a musical performance from the Chicago-based Growing Concerns Poetry Collective tomorrow, July 26, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event will feature beer from the Lagunitas Brewing Company as well as burgers, tacos and other foods. Regine T. Rousseau will give a special poetry reading paired with a wine tasting from 57th Street Wines, 1448 E. 57th St.

Growing Concerns forges spoken word poetry from lyric and narrative poetry and hip-hop with original music and soundscapes. Their work focuses on contemporary identity, love, community and social responsibility. They have performed at Steppenwolf Theatre, the Museum of Contemporary Art and WBEZ, releasing their first album last year and their first book this year.

The event is free and first come, first served. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

