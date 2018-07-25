CPS to hire new social worker and special education case manager for Hyde Park Academy High School

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., will add a full-time social worker and special education case manager for the 2018-19 school year as part of a $26 million district investment to support high-need schools across the city that was announced on July 16.

The $26 million effort will provide one full-time social worker to 160 elementary and high school campuses, as well as at least one or two special education case managers to 78 schools to ensure students across the city have equitable access to “critical resources” that will support their emotional and academic well-being.

In total, the investment aims to add more than 250 new positions to better equip the schools with the resources they need, according to Chicago Public Schools’ CEO Janice Jackson.

“Providing comprehensive, sustained support for Chicago’s students will strengthen their connections to school and help them stay on the path to success,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel in a CPS statement. “More professional support in our schools will help create not just better learning environments, but better results for students in and outside of the classroom.”

The statement comes a week after CPS announced plans to spend nearly $1 billion in capital projects and one month after the Chicago Tribune released an investigative report, which revealed an epidemic of sexual abuse and assault cases in Chicago Public Schools over the last decade.

While advocates and parent groups such as Raise Your Hand were pleased budgets came out on time to prepare for the academic year, some thought the proposed number of new hires were not enough to ensure students get the resources they need.

“CPS needs, at minimum, 1,000 more social workers to meet better than a one [social worker] to 250 [student] ratio,” said Jennie Biggs, CPS parent and Raise Your Hand Communications Director.

The National Association of Social Workers recommends a ratio of one school social worker for each building serving up to 250 general education students. According to the Chicago Teachers Union, the current ratio in most schools is one social worker to more than 1,200 students.

At Hyde Park High, the number of students per counselor is one to 473, with a total of 837 registered students, according to a CPS 2017 report.

“In the wake of the CPS sexual abuse scandal, we say: put more social workers and school psychologists in the schools now so that students have a place to deal with the stress and trauma they are facing,” said Biggs.

To select schools that would benefit most from a dedicated social worker, CPS focused on schools with a high number of students from low-income families, students in temporary living situations, English learners and schools with student refugees.

Special education case managers will be spread across 40 elementary schools and 38 high schools and will be “solely focused” on ensuring that students with Individual Education Plans are getting the support they need and deserve, according to CPS.

“The district’s significant investment to promote equitable access to trained support staff will help ensure additional resources are directed to the city’s highest need communities so that all students have a fair shot at a high quality education,” said Jackson in a statement. “We cannot allow a student’s life circumstances to determine whether or not they will access a high quality education. By providing our highest need schools with dedicated social workers and case managers, we can make a significant difference in the lives of the students who need our support the most.”

