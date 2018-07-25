Former Harbor Boss to speak at HPHS this Sunday

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

Robert J. Nelson, writer and Jackson Park Highlands resident, will speak about the historical significance of the Jackson Park harbors, the 1988 Coast Guard station restoration and the south side golf courses this Sunday, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyde Park Historical Society, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave.

Mayor Harold Washington appointed Nelson to clean up and modernize management of Chicago’s harbors in 1987. According to a synopsis of his 2016 memoir “Dirty Waters: Confessions of Chicago’s Last Harbor Boss,” as the Director of Harbors and Marine Services, Nelson “inherited angry constituents, prying journalists, shell-shocked employees and a tobacco-stained office still bearing a busted door that had been smashed in by the FBI.”

In the book, Nelson wrote about his experience as director and “the three different moralities underlining three mayoral administrations, from Harold Washington to Richard M. Daley.”

The previous four directors ended up in federal prison. According to the book, Nelson made it his mission to become a public servant “who, for the common good, always follows the spirit-if not always the letter-of the law.”

Copies of the book will be available for sale at Sunday’s event. There will also be light refreshments.

hpherald@hpherald.com