King’s ordinance passes: Congress Pkwy. renamed for Wells

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago City Council passed Ald. Sophia King’s (4th) ordinance to rename Congress Parkway downtown to honor Ida B. Wells, the celebrated civil rights activist, feminist and newspaper publisher who lived in Chicago.

On Twitter, both King and Ald. Brendan Riley (42nd), who represents downtown, referenced the City’s last renaming of a street, that of Grand Boulevard to Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive half a century ago, to mark the historic importance of today’s vote. King dismissed concerns that the existence of Wells Street downtown would effect confusion, recalling Atlanta’s many Peachtree streets and saying that she would call it “Ida Drive.”

“Today marks an historic moment in our City’s history,” King said. “For the first in Chicago’s history, we have a street in the Loop named after a woman and/or a person of color. I cannot think of a more deserving person than Ida B. Wells.”

