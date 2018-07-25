Local teen missing

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago Police have reported 18-year-old Exceptceion “Junior” Johnson missing from the 700 East block of 50th Place.

Johnson was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey distressed jean shorts and black casual shoes with white laces and front red soles. He is black with a medium–dark complexion, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Johnson is known to frequent the Houston Playground Park at 50th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue as well as Kenwood Park at 49th Street and Dorchester Avenue. Police say he may appear to be in need of medical attention.

Police are asking those with information to call 911 or central detectives at 312-747-8380.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com