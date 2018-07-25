MSI will extend hours for a day, screen ‘The Incredibles’

By Priyanka Shrijay

The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) will extend its hours until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, to give guests a full day to experience the Museum’s 14-acres of interactive exhibitions, including its newest exhibit, The Science Behind Pixar. At 8:15 p.m., MSI will screen “The Incredibles” on their front lawn.

Inside The Science Behind Pixar, guests go behind the scenes of the filmmaking process through hands-on activities inspired by some of Pixar’s most treasured films, from “Toy Story “ to “Inside Out.” Vistors participate in more than 40-interactive elements, listen to firsthand accounts from members of the studios’ production teams, and even come face-to-face with re-creations of iconic Pixar film characters, including Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Mike and Sulley, Edna Mode, and WALL-E.

After exploring the exhibit, visitors are invited to the screening of “The Incredibles,” which will be presented by the Chicago Park District as part of the district’s Movies in the Parks series. Enjoy free popcorn on a first come, first serve basis while iHeart Radio plays music before the show.

MSI will sell refreshments before the screening begins.

