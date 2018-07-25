New Arts Incubator exhibition opens following artists’ residencies

By AARON GETTINGER

A 10-month Arts Incubator residency is concluding with an exhibition of three Chicago artists’ work that “[reflects] on identity, memory, and place through painting, collage, dance and video” that opened on Friday, June 20 at the space at 301 E. Garfield Blvd. on the University of Chicago Arts Block.

Three Chicago artists used their time at the Arts Incubator to create work reflecting interactions and outreach in Washington Park and the broader South Side.

Victoria Martinez, born and raised in Pilsen, is a transdisciplinary artist focusing on fiber, installation art, painting and printmaking whose work has previously been exhibited at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.

“I respond to different sites. I like to think about people that I know or different memories, and I select different spaces and respond to them in the art,” she said. A previous residency in Veracruz led her to discover the unique cultural tradition of the African diasporic community in Mexico, which has been her focus during her Arts Incubator residency.

“I’m a teaching artist in Chicago, and I oftentimes work with African-American students and Mexican students,” said Martinez, who has taught classes through the Chicago Youth Programs, 5350 S. Prairie Ave., and Solario Academy High School in Gage Park on the Southwest Side every week through the residency. She said the groups share hopes and dreams for the future in Chicago but also both deal with the city’s violence, segregation and gun violence.

She spoke about her piece in the exhibition adapted from African-Mexican textile art she saw in Guerrero and made with the U. of C.’s laser cutter.

“It felt different, because it probably took a day or two to produce instead of weeks,” she said. “Normally when I work by hand, I feel a greater connection to my work. Working with a laser cutter was pretty speedy and really opened my eyes to the possibilities with working with a machine and textiles.”

Martinez will matriculate at the Yale School of Art for graduate studies this fall.

Originally from Los Angeles, Brittney Leeanne Williams attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago for a year before devoting herself to freelancing, eventually getting her own studio space. She has done residencies through the Chicago Artist Coalition and the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Maine.

“I’ve been very interested in my own identity,” she said, as well as the idea of self and artificial landscapes. Williams said her work reflects “the body as landscape and what surrounds the body.”

Much of her inspiration has come from talking to locals utilizing Washington Park as an extension of their own homes. “I was going on walks, and that’s how this work evolved,” she said. “Intentional walks around the park that would lead to conversations with individuals who thought of it as their yards, places to meet with their friends.”

“People were really generous with what they wanted to share,” she said, describing the park as “a place of refuge” to them. “I think there’re a lot of saturated memories in the park of individuals, but it’s not crazy for someone to go from sitting in their living room to going out into the park.”

She said, “I’m thinking about it on a personal level and dealing with these ideas of trauma and home, but I’m also thinking about Washington Park because I’m here in … residency.”

The artificial landscapes element often comes from her own memories of, for instance, the night sky when she was a child or her grandmother’s garden. Though half her pieces in the exhibition came out of conversations with locals about Washington Park, the other half focus on this element.

Williams said having standalone studio at the Arts Incubator is a first for her, as she normally works and lives in the same spaces. “It makes me revere the act of going and working,” she said.

Arif Smith grew up in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, a suburb of Tulsa, moved to Chicago to attend the performance studies graduate program at Northwestern University and decided to stay. Trained as a musician and dancer, he recently started exploring video and sculpture.

“My work centers on diasporic citizenship and African-rooted performance practices and visual cultures, considering notions of blackness, co-presence and marronage,” he said. “Broadly, I’m interested in how black bodies are interpellated across space, time and technologies — that is, skills or cultural practices — that are developed to effectively navigate and achieve freedom in the black Atlantic.

Smith said he incorporated unfamiliar materials and built on his previous work during his Arts Incubator residency. He included three sculptures and three video pieces in the exhibition.

“The sculptures emerged out of my thinking about ‘vèvè architectonics,’” he said, calling a vèvè “a ceremonial image drawn on the ground with coffee, cornmeal or flour” that serves as a conduit for various “lwa,” or deities, in Haitian Vodou. Quoting Neil Roberts, author of “Freedom as Marronage,” Smith said vèvè architectonics can be understood “to mean the blueprint of freedom that an individual or collective imagines in an ideal world.” Two of the sculptures are discarded computer monitors-turned-chalkboards adorned with vèvè drawings; the other is nearly seven-feet tall vèvè-inspired steel sculpture.

Smith’s video art “also aims to foreground technologies of ‘marronage,’” the term used to describe mixed-race people running away from slavery. Two of the videos focus on Afro-Puerto Rican bomba music genre as a tradition of resistance. “Historically, bomba dance vocabulary, which is interpreted by the lead drum – primo or subidor – would provide instructions to enslaved Africans who were escaping the plantation,” he said.

His third video, a short film titled “Jonah Seminole,” “traces the aesthetics and principles of marronage found within the Black Atlantic by layering video and audio from various archives, including Katherine Dunham, Zora Neale Hurston and Alan Lomax.”

The exhibition, “Carrying A Place Called Home,” runs through Aug. 31.

