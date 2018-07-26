University Church to host community meeting on affordable housing

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The University Church’s Affordable Housing Task Force Committee will discuss affordable housing options on the South Side and what affordable housing solutions the community would like to see at a meeting on Saturday, July 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in its sanctuary, 5655 S. University Ave.

“Our goal is to hand the mic over to the community, so that we can hear about their ideas on how to make affordable housing more of a reality,” said the committee in a written statement.

The committee is concerned about gentrification displacing residents and wants to gather local input on how to push for affordable housing solutions.

The meeting is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/community-meeting-on-affordable-housing-tickets-48077911327. For more information about the meeting and committee, email ucaffordablehousing@gmail.com.

hpherald@hpherald.com