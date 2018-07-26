With ordinance pending, District Court sets new Protect Our Parks lawsuit schedule

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

U.S. District Court Judge John Robert Blakey has set Aug. 28 for a status hearing of the Protect Our Parks lawsuit against the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District that seeks to block construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park.

The defendants, the City and Park District, filed two motions in May and June requesting later scheduling. On May 30, the defendants asked the court for an extension to file Rule 12(b) motions to dismiss the case because Protect Our Parks and three Illinoisans additionally named as plaintiffs did not state a claim for relief in their pleading and to defer the defendants’ filing of answers and the parties’ joint status report until after the motions’ resolutions.

On June 4, Blakey granted the defendants’ motion, giving them a July 9 deadline to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, the Protect Our Parks team until July 30 to file a response to the motions, the City and Park District until Aug. 6 to file a complaint and a motion hearing on Aug. 9.

On July 28, the City and Park District asked the court to vacate the schedule set on June 4 until “after an ordinance governing significant aspects of the Obama Presidential Center’s operation in Jackson Park is introduced to the City Council and the City Council chooses to enact it.”

The defendants’ attorneys said Protect Our Parks’ lawsuit is critically linked to whether the use of Jackson Park land by the Obama Foundation as authorized by municipal ordinance and an agreement between the City and the Foundation violates federal and state law, including Illinois public trust doctrine.

The ordinance, however, which “would provide the necessary legislative authorization for the City to enter into an agreement with the Foundation addressing how the Foundation will be permitted to use the site, and would also approve the terms of that agreement, which would be attached and included into the ordinance,” has yet to be passed by the municipal government.

While City Council passed an ordinance in January 2015 authorizing the City to acquire a particular piece of land in Jackson Park from the Park District and to enter an agreement with the District to transfer that land, the proposed boundaries of the OPC campus have changed. Additionally, the January 2015 ordinance did not authorize the City to enter an agreement with the Obama Foundation regarding how it will use the site for the OPC, nor did the ordinance set the agreement’s terms and conditions. The May 23 City Council vote endorsed the OPC’s construction; Chicago’s Plan Commission and Zoning Board have also signed off on the project.

The City and Park District asked the court to address Protect Our Parks’ claims after the ordinance is enacted, noting that the plaintiffs “seek to enjoin the Center from being built and opened, but that will not happen any time soon and certainly not before the necessary predicate legislative authorizations and agreement details are finalized” and that the transfer of land from the Park District to the City, which would presumably lease it to the Obama Foundation has not yet happened.

On July 5, the court granted the defendants’ second motion, striking the Aug. 9 motion hearing and setting a status hearing for Aug. 28 at 9:45 a.m. in room 1203 of the Everett M. Dirksen U.S. Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St. The District Court clerk’s notification of docket entry instructed the parties to be prepared to set case management dates at the next hearing.

President Barack Obama nominated Blakey to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in 2014.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com