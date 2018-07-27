4th Annual Bantu Fest celebrating cultural exchange and diversity is this Saturday

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The fourth Annual Bantu Fest, a free community festival celebrating diversity, unity and love, will be this Saturday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1130 Midway Plaisance near 60th Street and Ellis Avenue.

The festival will bring together over 30,000 people from over 20 countries in celebration of cultural exchange.

Silvain Songo, a native of Cameroon, founded the festival to promote cultural exchange and diversity and to connect businesses around the globe.

There will be live music featuring artists, bands and DJs from 10 different countries, including Haiti, Jamaica, Ghana and Mexico. There will also be food, art vendors and activities for children throughout the day.

“The Distinguished Head-Liner” for the 2018 festival is Amara La Negra, a Dominican-American hip hop artist known in part for her role on the reality show “Love and Hip Hop: Miami.” Her work often tackles the complexities of race within Afro-Latino communities in the United States and Latin America.

The festival is free. The official after party of Bantu Fest will begin at 10 p.m. at Room 43, 1039-1043 E. 43rd St. Tickets for the party can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/bantu-fest-after-party-2018-tickets-44888994190?aff=es2#tickets. Tickets range from $20 to $50.

For more information about the festival or after party, visit www.bantuentertainment01.com.

