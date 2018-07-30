Fence set up around OPC site

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago Park District set up a chain-link fence in Jackson Park over the weekend, running from the 6200 South block, along Hayes and Cornell drives and Stony Island Avenue, as construction begins on the track and field that will replace the one that currently occupies the space where the Obama Presidential Center is to be built, according to an Obama Foundation spokeswoman.

The Park District said construction is expected to continue into the early fall.

Ground breaking on the Obama Presidential Center is scheduled for 2019, according to the Obama Foundation.

This story is in development and will be updated in print and online.

Photographer Marc Monaghan contributed to this news brief.