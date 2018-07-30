NHA to host Vintage Home workshop at Blackstone Branch Library

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Neighborhood Housing Service (NHA) is hosting a workshop at the Blackstone Branch Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., on learning practical tips for assessing home repair needs and prioritizing rehab projects. The Vintage Home workshops will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 1, 8, and 29.

You must register to attend the event at www.nhschicago.org (click on the Workshops and Events tab and then Vintage Home Workshops) or fill out the registration form at the library.

The Vintage Home workshops “offer practical, accessible guidance on the care and maintenance of vintage homes,” according to the NHA website.

The NHA, which began in 1975, works to “create opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives, and strengthen their neighborhoods.” It is a nonprofit organization which educates and prepares homeowners for success, lends people money to buy, fix, and keep their homes and helps sustain homeownership through foreclosure intervention services.

The NHA hosts a variety of workshops throughout the Chicago area from financial capability to homebuyer education. For a full list of workshops classes, visit www.nhschicago.org/learn/workshops.

hpherald@hpherald.com