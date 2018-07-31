Next Harper Court Summer Music Series concert to feature soul and funk musician

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

Detroit based musician, Amp Fiddler, will perform at the next Harper Court Summer Music Series concert Thursday, Aug. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 5235 S. Harper Court.

According to his website, Amp Fiddler has performed with many renowned musicians, like Prince, George Clinton, Primal Scream and underground producer Moodyman. Fiddler feels that his music, which is “earthy, supremely relaxed, and rooted in funk and soul,” is “music for the head as much as food for the heart and soul.”

The University of Chicago Commercial Real Estate Operations, The Silver Room, and Harper Court are sponsoring this free event. There will be some lawn chairs available for seating, but it is best to bring your own chairs.

hpherald@hpherald.com