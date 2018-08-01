August 1, 2018 Week In Photos Friends of Charlie Howell enjoy some bubble soccer in Kenwood Community Park, 1330 E. 50th St., during Charlie’s twelfth birthday party, Sunday, July 29. – Marc Monaghan Marsha Mershimer (center in white visor), owner of Marsha’s Music, leads kids and parents in folk songs, July 27, during a “Friday Fam Jam” at Promontory Point, 5491 S Shore Drive. – Owen M. Lawson III Robert Hartiman (left) and Georgette Lopez dance during a party for seniors last Thursday evening in Midway Plaisance Park near 59th Street and Woodlawn Avenue. The dance, which was sponsored by Ken Bedford, is a part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks program. – Owen M. Lawson III Friends of Charlie Howell enjoy some bubble soccer in Kenwood Community Park, 1330 E. 50th St., during Charlie’s twelfth birthday party, Sunday, July 29. – Marc Monaghan