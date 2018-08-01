Asian fusion restaurant Saucy Porka opens on 55th Street

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

Asian fusion restaurant Saucy Porka, 1164 E. 55th St., opened July 30. The restaurant combines elements of Puerto Rican, South East Asian, Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisine.

The first Saucy Porka location in the South Loop opened in 2013. Amy Le, former DucknRoll chef and owner, discovered “a kindred spirit” in fellow food truck chef Rafael Lopez, formerly of Wagyu Wagon. As the restaurant’s website states, “the two aspiring chefs recreated their childhood memories in blended dishes like the pork carnitas pho soup and arrozo con edamame.”

Although Lopez left the restaurant business about a year ago to become an accountant, he and Le are still close friends. Le is reminded of him every time she explains the restaurant’s name. “Porka doesn’t actually mean pork,” said Le. “It’s slang. It’s used in Puerto Rican culture to mean a woman with a lot of attitude and sass.”

Even though pork is the “starlet of the show,” the menu offers a variety of non-pork and non-meat dishes. “I think the scary thing for some people is when they see the name, they think we are a pork centric place, but there are a lot of vegan and vegetarian options and chicken and shrimp dishes,” said Le.

Le co-owns the two Saucy Porka restaurants and another restaurant, Spotted Monkey, with her husband, John Keebler. Even though Le is often busy managing her three businesses, she is “always going to be in the kitchen,” she said.

The University of Chicago (U. of C.) owns the property on 55th Street. Le has a longstanding relationship with the U. of C. In 2011, when she launched her DucknRoll food truck, a concept inspired by Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches, she often came to Hyde Park, near the U. of C. hospital, to sell her creations.

Later, she and her husband started the Illinois Food Truck Association partnering with the University of Chicago’s Institute for Justice to draft new laws to bolster the food truck industry in Chicago.

“Hyde Park was always someplace I wanted to come back to,” said Le. “I think it is such a unique and eclectic community that is so diverse and our concept fits that diversity really well.”

Le grew up in St. Louis where she spent many hours in the kitchens of the two Chinese restaurants her mom owned. “I grew up eating my mom and grandmother’s recipes for this pork marinade that we use in our paella dish at Saucy Porka,” she said. Every time she tastes the pork, she is instantly transported back to her childhood. “It’s amazing that flavors can trigger memories like that,” she said. The paella is Le’s favorite dish on the menu.

The new restaurant, designed by Keebler, Le and locale designer, Angela Mead Crenshaw, features a mural with an image of a woman holding an umbrella on a damask background. The woman is Le’s grandmother and the mural was created by D.C.-based artist, Khanh Le, who is also Le’s cousin.

“The décor of the restaurant is so special to me and I think it’s a reflection of the food, and represents the love and impetus behind Saucy,” Le said in a statement. “I get to look up every day and see my grandmother’s face, reminding me why we do what we do.”

Saucy Porka will be open Sunday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is a BYOB establishment and has catering and delivery options.

For more information about the restaurant, visit www.saucyporka.com.

