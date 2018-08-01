Attempted burglary Friday at Hyde Park Bank Building

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

There was an attempted burglary Friday, July 27, at the Hyde Park Bank Building, 1525 E. 53rd St., the site of the Hyde Park Herald’s offices.

The University of Chicago Police Department confirmed that an individual returning to an office observed two suspects leaving the office with property. When the individual confronted them, they struck the victim with fists, dropped the property and fled the building.

Robert Lutton, the chairman of the Aegis Properties Corporation that manages the building, said the incident is still under investigation by the Chicago Police.

“We’ve managed the building for over 20 years. In my recollection this is the only time we’ve had an attempted burglary,” he said.

