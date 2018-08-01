Chicago’s last Harbor Boss speaks at Hyde Park Historical Society

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

R.J. Nelson, former superintendent of special services and director of harbors and marine services for the Chicago Park District, spoke at the Hyde Park Historical Society (HPHS), 5529 S. Lake Park Ave., July 29 about the history of the lakefront harbors, the restoration of the Coast Guard station at Jackson Park and his “pneumacratic” mission to serve the public and always follow the spirit, if not the letter, of the law.

Director of harbor and marine services “was a position so mired in corruption that its previous four directors ended up in federal prison,” wrote Nelson in his book “Dirty Waters: Confessions of Chicago’s Last Harbor Boss.”

When Nelson became director in 1987, “he inherited angry constituents, prying journalists, shell-shocked employees, and a tobacco-stained office still bearing a busted door that had been smashed in by the FBI,” he wrote.

Nelson spoke mainly about the history of each harbor; he began up north, at Montrose Harbor and moved south projecting old photographs to show how the architecture of each harbor changed over time.

In 1988, after a fire destroyed much of the Coast Guard station at Jackson Park Harbor, Nelson had to secure the funding to restore the station.

“Every year, the budget got smaller,” said Nelson. “It was hard to find money.”

The Coast Guard station, near 64th Street and Lake Shore Drive, was a popular restaurant for many years, but is now closed. “Every year someone says they are going to open it back up again, but it never happens,” said Nelson. “People always ask me ‘Who’s going to come to the South Side?’ which is just ridiculous.”

Nelson only briefly mentioned the corruption stories which are scattered throughout his book. “Chicago’s lakefront is the secular equivalent of sacred ground,” he said. “And so many overlapping agencies were trying to get control of it.”

In his book, Nelson reveals the “different moralities underlying three mayor administrations, from Harold Washington to Richard M. Daley,” which he had to carefully navigate to become a “pneumacrat.”

“I name all my boats ‘pneuma,’” he said. Pneuma is a Greek word meaning the spirit, soul or creative force of a person. “I tried to become that kind of public servant,” said Nelson.

