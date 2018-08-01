Hyde Park Art Center launches search for new department head, while students question Hardy Schlick’s departure

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

The Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC) Board held the second of three listening tour meetings on Tuesday, July 24, to address student and community concerns about the stability of the Ceramics Department in the wake of Ceramics Department Head Hardy Schlick’s sudden departure prior to the completion of his class sessions in the spring 2018 quarter.

Hardy Schlick was a well-known and widely respected ceramics teacher serving youth and adult students for his entire professional life (47 years) at the HPAC until his abrupt exit on June 8. No direct explanation was given by the HPAC Board to the students and Arts Center community members about the underlying reason for Schlick’s removal, leaving students unsatisfied and demanding HPAC to revisit this confidentiality policy for the future.

“He is not allowed to talk about it and administrators have wrapped themselves in silence allegedly to protect the privacy of all involved but in reality primarily their own,” said Joanne Trestrail, who has been a student at the HPAC for 18 years. “They won’t even admit they fired Hardy, which is quite plainly what happened. Their talk of honoring his ‘legacy’ is offensive, given how shabbily they have treated him.”

During the meeting, HPAC students and community members provided a document listing public concerns and requests they had for the HPAC Board of Directors and Administration. Items listed included a request for a formal explanation regarding Shlick’s removal from HPAC during the middle of the spring term, the hiring of a full-time director for the ceramics program, explaining how decisions for the hiring would be made and if students would be considered for opinions or candidacy, and the repair of some damaged equipment in the ceramics department.

Throughout the gathering, students and community members repeatedly asked the Board for a direct explanation of Schlick’s removal and were met by silence due to the HPAC’s confidentiality policy; which for some, raised even more emotions and questions.

“I won’t be signing up for any more classes or using the ceramics studios after 18 years of being a member and student there. I was proud of my association with the Art Center but no longer am,” said Trestrail. “Administrators have ruined a beautiful thing – perhaps the best-run, most serious ceramics studio in the city. They did so with no understanding of the intricacies involved in running it or appreciation for the person who’d been doing it, and with no transition plan in place. The hodgepodge of people currently trying to make the best of a depressing situation may mean well but are many, many levels below what we had before.”

Other students, while upset about the transition, agreed that honoring Schlick through art would be a positive outlet to ease tensions. “I think an exhibition of Hardy’s students’ work would be an excellent way to celebrate Hardy’s really profound legacy,” said Adam Cifu, a former student of Schlick. Cifu added that he would still like a formal statement from the Board, but understood their reasons to respect the privacy of those involved.

Earlier last month, an open letter signed by HPAC students and community members was sent to the administrators addressing the action as “a poorly handled firing of a dedicated and experienced artist who spent over 40 years working at HPAC,” and an abrupt “lack of transparency” from administrators about the situation at hand. Students also alleged that the HPAC had failed to have a transition plan in place after taking such a “sudden and drastic action” leading some to falsely assume Hardy had committed some “egregious” act.

The HPAC administrators responded with a statement thanking the community for their support during the transition and providing meetings at which members of the HPAC community could express their concerns about the current state of the Art Center and the transitions made within the Ceramics Department.

“The Hyde Park Art Center board and staff are grateful to students and community members who have offered their time, support, and input during this transition,” said Kate Lorenz, executive director of HPAC. “We recognize that the transition from one phase of a program’s life to the next can be difficult, which is especially true in this case because of Hardy’s amazing tenure and role in building the ceramics program into what it is today. We are taking all the feedback we have heard seriously and are learning from each conversation.”

The Board has also launched a national search for a new Ceramics Department Head and has formed a steering committee consisting of students, faculty, and outside experts to inform and participate in the process.

“In the interim, we are working with the team of experienced ceramic artists currently in place to address specific concerns raised by students,” added Lorenz.

Currently, Interim Ceramics Department Coordinator Joe Kraft is leading the Ceramics Department. Kraft received his BFA from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University in 2012. Upon graduation he received a Windgate Fellowship Grant and spent time traveling the Southwest to experience and research Land Art. Growing up in Illinois he wound up in Chicago soon after, and has been an artist in residence at Lillstreet Art Center, the AIR Ceramic Center in Vallauris, France and Guldagergaard International Ceramic Research Center in Denmark. While his primary medium is clay, Joe’s practice is rooted in drawing, which drives all other parts of his artistic work.

“The other new person that our community is curious about is Rianna Sprague”, said Jen Tremblay, HPAC Director of School and Studios. “Rianna has been hired by the Art Center as an interim technician to conduct the majority of the reduction firing, as well as to teach a multilevel Throwing and Handbuilding course.”

Rianna currently runs the Athletic Field Park ceramics studio, which is her full-time job. She earned her MFA in Ceramics Art from Alfred University in 2012.

“We’re confident we will find an excellent leader who will build on Hardy’s legacy and who will bring strong technical skills, ideas, and a welcoming and collaborative spirit to the studio,” said Lorenz.

