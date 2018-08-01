Local residents will host Annual Remembrance of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombing

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Annual August 6th Remembrance of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be held, rain or shine, at the Henry Moore “Nuclear Energy” sculpture between 56th and 57th streets on Ellis Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Roberta Siegel, a life-long Hyde Park resident, has attended the remembrance day since the 1970s. “I’ve been involved with it since I became a member of the First Congressional District Nuclear Freeze group and because I was concerned about the Cuban Missile Crisis,” she said.

The remembrance day is a gathering of “an ad hoc group of peace and justice activists who are dedicated to showing up,” said Siegel. In the past, survivors of the blasts and their family members have spoken at the event.

This year, Linda Lewison, a Nuclear Energy Information Service board member, will be the event’s keynote speaker. She has prepared a tour of the Moore sculpture, located on the site of the world’s first nuclear reactor, which will relay the implications of the reactor and why it is so important.

Siegel hopes this event will interest young people and incite curiosity and political activism. “I think it’s essential that people understand what happened at that site when the nuclear age began. For me, one of the big issues today is nuclear waste and what to do with it and the dangers of storing and transporting it across the country,” she said.

Bradford Lyttle, a regular remembrance day participant, will also speak at the event. He will emphasize what “nuclear madness” means to all of us and the future of the planet.

Marian Neudel, an attorney and musician, will perform her original folk songs at the event.

Additionally, Jack Lawlor and Charles Strain, both members of the Buddhist Peace Fellowship Chicago Chapter, will both speak. Lawlor will read Buddhist discourse on love and Strain will read a short piece on the dangers of militarism. The event will conclude with a short voluntary silent meditation.

