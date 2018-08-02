Next Jazz in the Courtyard performance to feature Bethany Pickens

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

There will be free jazz performances on the first Friday of every month from June through September at the Courtyard Shops in the Hyde Park Shopping Center at 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue.

The concerts will be from noon to 2 p.m. While there is some seating in the courtyard, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Bethany Pickens, an award-winning pianist and composer, will perform a tribute to her late father Willie Pickens, who was a prominent jazz musician, at the next concert on Friday, Aug. 3.

Friday, Sept. 7 will be the final concert in the series. Joan Collaso will perform. Collaso is an international vocalist who has performed with Susan Boyle, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson and Sugarland.

The concert series is sponsored by the University of Chicago Commercial Real Estate Operations.

Raffle tickets will be sold at each concert. Audience members will have the chance to win an original portrait of that day’s performer by local artist Racquel Peacher. Both the artist and the day’s performer will sign the portrait.

All proceeds from the raffle tickets will benefit the concert series organizer, Carolyn Albritton, who suffered a stroke last year and is hoping to purchase a new motorized wheelchair.

hpherald@hpherald.com