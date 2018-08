By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Showtime series “The Chi” filmed Thursday morning at Harper Court, closing Harper Avenue near 53rd Street. The drama series explores life on the South Side of Chicago.

Production personnel said there would be filming in Hyde Park over the next several months but did not disclose locations. The cable network filmed a scene of The Chi at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West, in July.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com