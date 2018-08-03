Hyde Park Art Center to host Second Annual Black Mental Wellness Expo this Saturday

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Second Annual Black Mental Wellness Expo will take place Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., from noon to 6 p.m.

The Expo seeks to address the stigma and shame associated with mental illness in the black community and connect African American adults and youth to quality mental health providers in the area. There will be a variety of resources, vendors and workshops available to help empower and inform attendees on how to best take charge of their mental health.

Kenya Atwater, Chanell Hill and Camesha Jones, founders of the Expo, were inspired by their own mental health journeys to address the need of connecting black communities to quality mental health services in Chicago.

The Expo will be held in partnership with Health Living, a collaborative of the Hyde Park Art Center, The Chicago Hyde Park Village, the University of Chicago SHARE network and Off the Pews.

General admission to the Expo is free. To claim a ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/black-mental-wellness-expo-tickets-46030746201?aff=ehomecard#tickets. For more information about the programming scheduled for the event, visit www.blackmentalwellnessexpo.com/.

The Expo is part of a larger “Soul Saturday” event at the Art Center which is a full day of happenings “to heal the soul, feed the soul and move the soul.” From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Art Center will host a variety of workshops and talks. For a full list of events, visit www.hydeparkart.org/event/soul-saturday/.

