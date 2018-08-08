Condominium to replace century-old cottage on Drexel Avenue

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

A building permit has been issued to replace a 1891 single family home located at 5477 S. Drexel Ave. with a four-story condominium.

Edyta Jagas of southwest suburban Burr Ridge, Illinois, is listed as the owner, according to information posted on the Chicago Cityscape online database. The permit was issued on July 24 along with a conditional permit, subject to field inspections, for a three-car masonry garage. The building will contain a basement.

The project has an estimated cost of $600,000.

Alexander V. Polichuk, the project’s architect, said the new building will contain three market rate units: two duplex units and one flat roof with a rooftop deck for common use. He said construction is to begin this month with completion by next summer.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com