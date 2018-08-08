Neighborhood Club copes after counselor’s shooting

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

On the morning of Monday, July 30, 17-year-old Jeremiah Kimble, a counselor at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club (HPNC) summer camp, was walking through Bronzeville on his way to work when he was hit in the chest, neck and back by stray bullets.

He lost a kidney and his spleen and requires surgeries for a ruptured stomach and a bullet lodged in his spine. His other kidney is not doing well.

When Christy Beighe-Byrne, the HPNC programming director, saw him on Tuesday, just after getting tracheology tubes out, he whispered five words to her: “I was on my way.”

She said he was worried about getting in trouble for missing work.

Kimble started the job after orientation but took to it quickly. He showed up on time; he showed initiative; he asked staff about the upcoming days’ agendas in advance. He was responsible. The campers liked him. The last day he worked, he chaperoned second and third graders on a field trip. Beighe-Byrne said how excited they were to work with him.

The racial and socioeconomic diversity of HPNC’s counselors creates a better learning environment for the children, said Beighe-Byrne, “because of their worldview and sense of life on another street.”

“It’s been eye-opening on every level,” she said.

The campers sent Kimble a get-well card. They know he is in the hospital, though HPNC staff are not discussing the details further with them.

“It is our goal to show our support to Jeremiah and his family without exposing our youth to the scariness of this situation,” Beighe-Byrne said to parents in an email.

The junior summer camp counselors have gone to see Kimble as he undergoes treatment at the University of Chicago Medical Center, and he talked to them. “They were hopeful,” said Beighe-Byrne. “He’s really resilient, and he’s joking.”

The summer camp seventh through ninth graders have spent the summer working on a documentary on violence in Chicago, and what happened to Kimble may be addressed with them later on.

At this point, HPNC is trying to figure out how to support Kimble and his family the best way that they can — the club has set up GoFundMe page for Kimble — and they are reflecting on what the tragedy means for their work.

“I think this whole gun violence situation in Chicago and nationwide is really driving people to figure out how they can make a difference,” said Sarah Diwan, HPNC’s executive director. “This has really brought people at the Neighborhood Club together in a positive way, because we want to do something. We want to show both Jeremiah and his family how much we value his work and how much we value him as a person in his future pursuits.”

The letter to parents contained three suggestions for those trying to help: Donate to Kimble’s GoFundMe, write to him and to be positive when speaking about him.

“This was a kid who was on his way to work. He was responsible, kind, respectful and, most importantly, engaged positively with your children on a daily basis since early July when he started working as a Junior Counselor,” wrote Beighe-Byrne.

“We just all have to raise our awareness of the impact that gun violence is having on our youth and remember that this is not just about other people,” said Diwan. “It takes an event like this to remind us that this is about our own communities and work communities, and it can’t be blocked out.”

Lina Fritz, who taught Kimble at the Bronzeville Lighthouse Charter School, 8 W. Root St., said on the Go Fund Me page that she was hoping and praying he would overcome this.

“We are sending you and your family so much love,” she said. “My heart is heavy and full of sorrow today with this news. But I still have hope because you are an amazing young man and the world is not ready to lose you. You have so much more to give and to live.”

To donate to Kimble’s family, visit www.gf.me/u/j9kq7h.

