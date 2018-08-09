Kenwood Alumni Network to host 8th Annual All Class Alumni Picnic

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

The Kenwood Alumni Network (KAN) will raise money for its Scholarship Fund for the school’s graduates, programs and alumni events during its 8th Annual All Class Alumni Picnic fundraising event on Aug. 12.

The event will be at Kenwood, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave. from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults. Children under the age of 18 can enter free of charge.

KAN President Timothy Miller, Class of ’88, said the group has reached out to Chicago area food vendors and local retailers and invited them to participate in the event. During the last fundraising event held this spring, proceeds were used to create a new scholarship named in honor of DuShon Monique Brown, a former Kenwood counselor who died earlier this year.

To date, KAN has raised over $9,000 in donations over the past year with proceeds going toward the school’s cheerleading, baseball, football, basketball, dance, Latin, athletic and music departments and faculty and the staff “Welcome Back Breakfast” and more. In June, seven KAN scholarships for $500 were awarded to graduating students.

“Ten dollars goes a long way,” Miller said.

This year’s participating vendors include Auntie Vee’s Dessert Truck, Juicy Pieces, Kissed by Organic, Uncle Jay’s Italian Ice, Wrist Kandy by Kj and Kenwood’s baseball team will be selling Broncos attire.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their grills, tents and family members.

