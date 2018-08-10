2018 Hyde Park Used Book Sale to accept donations beginning Aug. 12

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

The 12th Annual Hyde Park Used Book Sale, scheduled for Oct. 6 through 8, is now accepting book donations. Donations can be dropped off in the basement at Treasure Island, 1526 E. 55th St., until Sunday, Sept. 30.

The sale, organized by the Hyde Park – Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC), will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6 and 7 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8 in the courtyard at the Hyde Park Shopping Center near 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue.

The sale was originally organized by the Hyde Park Co-op staff and volunteers, who ran the event for about 50 years. Since 2007, the HPKCC organized the event.

HPKCC is accepting books, sheet music and audiovisual media of all types for the sale. It is only accepting National Geographic, Poetry Magazine, American Heritage and crafting magazines. It will not be accepting any scholarly journals. The only encyclopedia accepted will be the 11th edition of Encyclopedia Britannica. All donations must be in readable condition. Anything that does not meet these criteria will be recycled before the sale.

The sale typically offers 40,000 to 50,000 books, with prices ranging from 50 cents to $2. A small number of “special” books are priced higher. The sale is run by volunteers and HPKCC is always looking for more help. Those interested in volunteering can contact the co-chairs Jane Ciacci at janeciacci@aol.com or 773- 419-1384. or George Davis at kenwoodgwd@yahoo.com.

A pick-up service is available for those who cannot drop off books and can be scheduled by emailing or calling Ciacci.

The Used Book Sale is the HPKCC’s major fundraiser of the year, allowing it to support schools, parks and neighborhood activities. In the past, HPKCC has supported travel expenses for Le Cantante di Chicago, the Kenwood Academy Jazz Band, King College Prep’s spring 2018 trip to France and the Bret Harte eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C. HPKCC also supports programs hosted by Friends of Blackstone Library and has sponsored the Hyde Park 4th on 53rd Parade, Ray School Walkathon, Hyde Park Breast Cancer Walk and the SECC’s Neighborhood Enhancement Grants.

Books not sold at the sale will be available to Chicago Public School teachers and nonprofit organizations for free on Monday, Oct. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Call or email Jane Ciacci by Oct. 1.

Books that are left after 2 p.m. on the last day of the sale are donated to the non-profit organization Discover Books.

For more information, visit www.hydepark.org/booksale/book.html.

