By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

Youth-led workshops on a variety of topics taught by young women and gender non-conforming people will be the feature of the Blackstone Summer block party this Sunday, Aug. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.

Youth for Black Lives, an organization led by black teenage girls “focused on validating and amplifying the voices of young black people and abolishing systemic oppressions through collaboration, direct action and artistic expression,” is hosting the event in collaboration with Blackstone Bike Works, Experimental Station, Porscha James’ “PrivatetheBrand” Back to School Project and Fortune Management.

James has contributed her event planning experience in organizing Blackstone Summer and is offering resources and school supplies for those in attendance.

Searcy is the founder of Fortune Management, a firm that works with young artists. Fortune is coordinating several of the performances at the event, in addition to offering a workshop on artistry cultivation.

Blackstone Summer will also have live music, free food, information and services provided by other organizations and festive activities for all ages. The musical performances will feature jazz artist and poet Christian Jalon, R&B/Soul artist Aaliyah Allah and Hip-Hop/Rap artist Kari.

The block party is free and open to all ages. Previous workshop topics include environmental racism, the criminalization of domestic violence survivors, bike mechanics basics and poetry as healing. Visit experimentalstation.org to register to attend the event.

