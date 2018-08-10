U. of C. Consortium on School Research to discuss findings role of school leadership at community meeting

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

The University of Chicago Consortium on School Research is one of several institutions that will share its research on the role of school leadership and school climate during a discussion on “The Role of Principals in High Schools in Chicago Public Schools,” Aug. 13 at Crown Family Philanthropies, 222 N. LaSalle St. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Forefront Career and College Success, a group focused on providing education, advocacy, and thought leadership, is hosting the discussion with the Leadership & Human Capital Group.

During the discussion The Chicago Public Education Fund, the University of Illinois Center for Urban School Research and Chicago Public Schools will also share their research findings on

current trends in school leadership and the current principal pipeline.

Meeting topics will include:

• What are the unique challenges and opportunities of being a high school principal?

• What are the implications of policies such as Learn, Plan, Succeed on the role of high school principals?

• How can the community better support high school principals both pre-service and while they are in their roles?

• What role can funders, nonprofit operators and advocates play in ensuring high school principals are successful?

The discussion is open to the public.

hpherald@hpherald.com