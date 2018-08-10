Viaduct work closes Hyde Park Blvd; bus routes re-routed

By AARON GETTINGER

Workers for the Canadian National Railway are working on the skylights of the rail viaduct over Hyde Park Boulevard today through Wednesday, closing the road to vehicle traffic.

Additionally, Chicago Transit Authority bus routes the #6Jackson Park Express and #172, which serves the University of Chicago campus and Kenwood, have been re-routed through Wednesday. The #6 bus will operate in both directions on South Hyde Park Boulevard, 53rd Street and Lake Park Boulevard. The #172 bus will operate in both directions on East and South Hyde Park Boulevard, 53rd Street and Lake Park Boulevard. Commuters are asked to allow extra travel time.

Metra Electric and the South Shore Line commuter rail services are unaffected by the construction.

Workers said they previously repaired the skylights on the 59th Street viaduct.

