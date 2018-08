By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago Fifth Ward Back-to-School Picnic is scheduled for Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. at the 63rd Street Beach House, 6301 S. Lake Shore Dr.

Ald. Leslie Hairston said that all ages are welcome to the event, which will offer food, music, free haircuts for boys and free backpacks and school supplies (children must be present to receive them).

