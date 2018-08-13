Hyde Park Community Players to host Shakespeare workshop

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Hyde Park Community Players will host their ninth Annual Shakespeare Workshop Saturday, Aug. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave.

This year, participants will be working with scenes from Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Guided by Players, participants will prepare and perform short scenes from the comedy. No preparation, experience or memorization is required.

Adults (ages 15 and up), may pre-register for the workshop at www.hydeparkcommunityplayers.org. The cost of the workshop is $15.

