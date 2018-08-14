DuSable Museum to host tribute concert to the Ladies of Jazz & Blues

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

Chicago musicians Lynne Jordan, Bobbi Wilsyn, Yvonne Gage, Joan Collaso, Tracye Eileen and emerging artists Rayzine Collaso, Zaji Nixon and Jessica Walton will perform at “A Tribute to the Ladies of Jazz & Blues,” as part of the 2018 Sounds of History Jazz Series on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Place.

During the free concert the artists will pay tribute to renowned Jazz musicians including Etta James and Billie Holiday. Legendary artists Ruth Brown, Betty Carter, Bessie Smith, Dionne Warrick, Koko Taylor, Roberta Flack, Nancy Wilson and Sade will also be honored at the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and food. The concert will be moved inside to the Museum’s IBLA Theater if it rains. For more information on summer concerts call: (773) 947-0600.

hpherald@hpherald.com