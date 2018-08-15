Bea Lumpkin celebrates 100th birthday at Harper Square Co-op

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Beatrice “Bea” Lumpkin, who lives in the Harper Square Co-op in Kenwood, has reached her centennial year. She presided over a birthday party held in the lobby of 4800 S. Lake Park Ave. on Aug. 10, where residents, well-wishers and admirers feted her with champagne and cupcakes.

Charismatic and spry, Lumpkin regularly takes the bus to the South Side YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave., for morning swims.

“I don’t go with her. She doesn’t need anybody to go with her,” said neighbor Evangelina Miller. “I’m usually on my own, and she’s usually coming or going or exercising already when I get there.”

“You’d never think that 100 could look and move as good as she does, and I hope, whatever it is, she has bottled it so I can definitely purchase some off the shelf,” Miller said.

Another neighbor, Iona Graves, said she has been inspired and amazed and lived in wonderment since meeting Lumpkin. “She is an incredible person with an unlimited amount of energy, and she makes all of us look like slackers.”

Graves spoke of the time that Lumpkin walked down and up 13 flights of stairs to check about the cause of a power outage with the building’s management, later finding out that Lumpkin, in fact, walks up and down the stairs several times a week.

Lumpkin was born in the East Bronx during the Woodrow Wilson Presidency. Her parents were political refugees, members of the Jewish Labor Bund who fled Russia during the tsarist crackdown that followed the failed 1905 Revolution. She started her first job assembling radio tube sockets at 14 in 1933 and joined the Young Communist League the same year.

She took part in student strikes against fascism and militarism, hunger strikes for unemployment relief and the protests against the framing of the Scottsboro Nine.

Professor Jenny Carson of Ryerson University in Toronto read about Lumpkin while researching laundry workers in New York City during the Depression, whom Lumpkin, whose mother worked at the Triangle Shirtwaist factory, had organized.

“By the time we met in person … I knew that Bea was the real deal, that rare breed of person who practices what they preach,” wrote Carson in 2012. “Her life reveals that the great march towards a more inclusive and egalitarian society has been laid by people of conviction, people whose passion for social justice inspires those around them to recognize the power of collective action and unity.”

After working in the defense industry during the Second World War, Lumpkin met her husband, Frank, and moved to Chicago in 1949, working as a technical writer at Allied Radio, a predecessor to RadioShack.

“It was said if you couldn’t get a job in Chicago, you couldn’t get a job anyplace,” Lumpkin said. She led protests against housing discrimination, for clean drinking water and a 17-year battle against Wisconsin Steel, where Frank worked, that ended with a $19 million settlement for workers laid off after a plant closed.

She became a Chicago Public Schools math teacher in 1965, after camping across Europe, for two months, and was active in the Chicago Teachers Union and the Coalition of Labor Union Women, which she helped found in 1974.

Lumpkin was also a professor at Malcolm X College and published research on the non-Eurocentric history of science — on Ancient Egyptian mathematics, for instance, and multicultural lesson plans for CPS. She campaigned for Harold Washington and Barack Obama and continues her activism today.

“I grew up knowing about the struggle of working people to organize, and over the years it’s been like a continuation,” she said. “And that’s what’s filled my life with purpose and wonderful experiences. And we are many and they are few, so we will win.”

When asked about advice for people who want to live to be 100, Lumpkin said she could say a lot of “smart-aleck” things in response and asked whether that particular expression was still in the popular use. “When I use slang, I have to stop and think, ‘Hey, nobody may know what this even means anymore!’”

“Support the people’s struggle so you can be on the winning side,” she ultimately answered.

Lumpkin is an active member of the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans and will lead a discussion, “Correcting Racist Lies We Learned in School,” at an Alliance meeting on Monday, Aug. 27 at the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois office, 2229 S. Halsted St., from 10:30 a.m. to noon, preceded by a coffee hour at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Lumpkin’s autobiography, “Joy in the Struggle: My Life and Love,” is available on Amazon.

